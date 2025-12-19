Need a last second gift idea? Experiences and memories make the best gifts

Experiential gifts can range from the more exotic and pricey, like hot air balloon rides and weekend get-aways, to the easily accessible such as a nice dinner at the fancy restaurant your loved one has always wanted to try.

Fortunately, the Dayton region offers a bevy of opportunities to gift an unforgettable experience. Many sell gift cards or passes that can be used throughout the year, meaning the future experience can be picked up as a last minute gift.

Now we’re cooking

Maybe the person you’re buying for would rather taste their art than look at it.

Cooking classes have grown in popularity since the COVID pandemic and are a great way to make some memories in addition to learning a valuable life skill.

Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary Center has a wide range of cooking classes available throughout the year, teaching everything from the basics of cooking to preparing a sophisticated dish that’s sure to wow guests at the next dinner party.

Dorothy Lane Market now has classes in two locations 6161 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton and 7200 Mason Montgomery Road in Mason.

Gift cards ranging from $25 to $500 are available on dorothylane.com and can be used at either location.

Nothing pairs better with a great meal than a great beverage.

Experience how those beverages come to fruition with a guided tour and tasting at Caesar Creek Vineyards, 962 Long Road in Xenia.

The family-owned 200-acre farm grows nine varieties of grapes on 4,500 vines.

The tasting room is open weekends during the winter. When spring comes, the grounds are opened for picnics, music, tastings and tours.

Go to ceasarcreekvineyards.com for the full calendar.

Stay hungry

If that special someone on your list would rather sit back and leave the cooking to someone else, the Dayton area has a multitude of fine dining options for every taste.

Since 1947, the Pine Club on 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, has been one of the region’s premier dining experiences, with its pine-paneled walls and meticulously prepared steaks. Making memories here will take some planning. Reservations are not accepted and it is cash only.

For something more laid-back and adventurous, head to Yellow Springs for a meal at the Winds Cafe, 215 Xenia Ave.

With an ever-changing menu focused on locally produced ingredients, Winds Cafe provides a gastronomic experience normally found for large cities.

Reservations are strongly recommended especially for weekends and dinner. Gift certificates are available in any amount at windscafe.com, and will be mailed to the person of your choosing.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

For one of the chicest dining experiences, a gift card to Sueno is a great choice.

Three-time James Beard finalist Chef Jorge Guzman serves his twist on traditional Mexican dishes in an award-winning setting in Dayton’s historic Avant Garde building, 607 E. Third St.

The open kitchen and attention to detail make for an unforgettable dining experience that doesn’t require a trip to New York or Chicago.

Gift cards are available at suenodyt.com.

Get creative

“This is so cathartic. This is better than the Y.” Rich Young and his son, Grayson, recently spent an afternoon in the splat room of The Studio, an art shop in Hamilton that offers pottery and canvass painting, spin art classes, and the splat room, a space which allows participants to fling and splatter paint on a canvass, the walls or even each other.

The family-owned facility, 547 Main St. in Hamilton, offers gift packages as low as $10 for take-home kits to a $250 VIP (Very Important Painter) pass good for a year’s worth of experiences. No experience or artistic talent is required.

“We pride ourselves on making masterpieces and memories. You can’t buy those,” said Ashley Rice, who, along with sister and mom, Erin and Lori Noga, run the store.

Gift packages and information about class specifics can be found at thestudioinhamilton.rocks.

Experiences for the mind and soul

Concerts, theater productions, lectures. Gifts that treat the mind and spirit can make for some of the most memorable, and Dayton has plenty to offer in all of them.

Membership to the Dayton Art Institute starts at $50 and includes year-long admission to the collection galleries, special exhibitions including traveling exhibits, and reciprocal admission to 13 other Ohio museums. Memberships are available at daytonartinstitute.org.

Dayton Live, daytonlive.org, is the authorized outlet for tickets to performances at the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, The Loft Theatre and PNC Arts Annex.

There’s a show for everyone at one of the venues from Broadway hits to stand-up comic to the ballet and opera.

Season and individual performance tickets are available, as well as gift certificates to build future memories.

Instead of watching a performance, give the gift of learning one.

Craig Johnston, owner of the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 17 Prestige Plaza Drive in Miamisburg, said he has seen a huge influx of interest in dance thanks to the popularity of TV’s “Dancing with the Stars,” especially from the under 35 crowd.

The studio has gift certificates for lessons for beginners to competitive dancers available on its website arthurmurraydayton.com.

No partner is required as the staff if needed, and absolutely no experience necessary.

“We tend to prefer that. No bad habits to break,” Johnston said.

The Great Outdoors

For memorable experiences, it’s hard to beat nature. The Dayton region has something for everyone, from paddling down the Great Miami River to biking on more than 300 miles of paths and trails to horseback riding.

Five Rivers MetroParks Money is an easy way to gift an outdoor experience. Available at metroparks.org, the “dollars” can be used for ice rink admission and rentals, horseback riding at Carriage Hill, shelter and campsite rentals, and program registration such as biking, paddling and sighing.

MetroParks Money is also accepted at participating vendors at the 2nd Street Market.

Keep in the know

Dayton and the surrounding areas have options for everyone to make experiential memories all year long. To make sure that loved ones on your gift list don’t miss out on anything along the way, gift them a subscription to the Dayton Daily News. Go to subscribe.daytondailynews.com to keep them in the know.