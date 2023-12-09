Need to add a ramp or new step to your home? Kettering offers homeowners free money for this

The city of Kettering offers Accessibility Modification Grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners who are income-eligible and have a need to modify their home due to a disability. There are a wide variety of modifications and changes that can be made to your home dependent on your individual needs.

The city of Kettering has lowered light switches and changed out door knobs to levers, moved washers and dryers to more accessible locations, replaced bathtubs with roll-in showers, added grab bars, and more. The modifications you need can be recommended by a physician, a third-party agency or be developed in conjunction with our in-house rehab specialist when discussing your needs.