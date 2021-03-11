$10 million fund opens doors for Dayton start-ups

The EC initially won funding to support high-tech startups in Dayton through the Ohio Third Frontier’s ESP program three years ago, after the region lost the funding.

Over those three years, the portfolio has grown from 30 to nearly 100 technology businesses.

“This fund is validation of the growth and promise in our region,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the EC. “The EC team, alongside our entrepreneurial clients, have been working extremely hard to lay the groundwork to make opportunities like this happen. Investors, who could invest anywhere, are turning their eyes to Dayton because they see what we’re building here.”

The Ohio Gateway Tech Fund is expected to be operational and investing by early in the third quarter of 2021.