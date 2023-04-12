NEW DETAILS: U.S. 35 interchange work slows traffic via lane and ramp closures

BreakingNews
Dayton Arcade approved for tax exemptions, $2 million loan from city of Dayton
Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By , Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Drivers can expect delays, especially during rush-hour traffic, as northbound lanes on Woodman Drive have closed for the realignment of the U.S. 35/Woodman Drive interchange.

Traffic in both directions has shifted to the southbound lanes on the $10.3 million project, which will include detours for ramp closures, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ramp closure detours will be posted when they occur, according to ODOT Spokeswoman Loryn Bryson.

Work started last month, and the targeted completion date for the entire project is by Oct. 1, 2024, she said.

The interchange is a popular route for U.S. 35 motorists, as Kettering sits to the south and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to the north.

The work is part of the multi-phase U.S. 35 improvements between Interstate 675 in Beavercreek and Steve Whalen Boulevard in Dayton, according to ODOT.

Due to funding constraints, ODOT said a tight urban diamond interchange at U.S. 35 and Woodman is a more practical design than the originally proposed single-point urban interchange.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

