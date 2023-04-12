NEW DETAILS: U.S. 35 interchange work slows traffic via lane and ramp closures

RIVERSIDE — Drivers can expect delays, especially during rush-hour traffic, as northbound lanes on Woodman Drive have closed for the realignment of the U.S. 35/Woodman Drive interchange.
Traffic in both directions has shifted to the southbound lanes on the $10.3 million project, which will include detours for ramp closures, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Ramp closure detours will be posted when they occur, according to ODOT Spokeswoman Loryn Bryson.
Work started last month, and the targeted completion date for the entire project is by Oct. 1, 2024, she said.
The interchange is a popular route for U.S. 35 motorists, as Kettering sits to the south and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to the north.
The work is part of the multi-phase U.S. 35 improvements between Interstate 675 in Beavercreek and Steve Whalen Boulevard in Dayton, according to ODOT.
Due to funding constraints, ODOT said a tight urban diamond interchange at U.S. 35 and Woodman is a more practical design than the originally proposed single-point urban interchange.
