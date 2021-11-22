New apartments, homes planned for Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Developers have proposed building a new apartment complex and a housing development in the city in the next year.
An apartment complex with 216 units is planned for a a vacant property at 6502 Old Troy Pike, according to city documents. The 20-acre property is on the northeast corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road. The Annex Group is the developer for the project.
For the apartment complex, six buildings, with 46 units in each building, are proposed at the corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road, according to the city. Minutes from an Oct. 26 planning commission meeting indicate there will be 65 one-bedroom apartments; 106 two-bedroom apartments and 45 three-bedroom apartments.
The buildings will all be three stories in height.
In a separate project, the Villages of Westport is planned for 172.5 acres on Chambersburg Road, according to documents submitted to staff. The applicant, DDC Management, plans to build 283 residential lots.
The Villages of Westport housing development plans call for 101.58 acres of open space, which is about 59% of the development. Ryan Reed, a representative for DDC management, said at the Oct. 26 Planning Commission meeting that some land would be donated to the city for a park.
About 98 lots will be 70-foot lots, and 185 lots would be 51-foot lots, according to the memorandum. It would be built in four phases with a mix of each lot in each phase, Reed said.
The cost for the homes would be between $200,000 and $300,000, Reed said.
Chambersburg Road will need to be improved due to the housing project, a city document says, though it is not clear from who would pay for the improvement.
Applicants for both the apartment buildings and the housing development are seeking rezoning of their respective projects at the Huber Heights city council meeting tonight.
