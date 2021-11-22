New apartments, homes planned for Huber Heights

The Villages of Westport housing development plans call for 101.58 acres of open space, which is about 59% of the development. Ryan Reed, a representative for DDC management, said at the Oct. 26 Planning Commission meeting that some land would be donated to the city for a park.

About 98 lots will be 70-foot lots, and 185 lots would be 51-foot lots, according to the memorandum. It would be built in four phases with a mix of each lot in each phase, Reed said.

The cost for the homes would be between $200,000 and $300,000, Reed said.

Chambersburg Road will need to be improved due to the housing project, a city document says, though it is not clear from who would pay for the improvement.

Applicants for both the apartment buildings and the housing development are seeking rezoning of their respective projects at the Huber Heights city council meeting tonight.