New bakery to open near The Greene in Beavercreek

Since then, her business has grown beyond friends and family. McAllister obtained a LLC last year and has been baking under Anchored Baking Co. as a cottage baker based in Fairborn.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This summer, she plans to open a brick-and-mortar spot at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek. The bakery will be located in the shopping center that houses Jet’s Pizza and Chicago Gyros & Dogs.

Anchored Baking Co. offers more than decorated cookies. Customers can expect a variety of “drop cookies” such as chocolate chip, sugar and s’mores, brownies, cupcakes and other individual desserts.

Something unique McAllister offers are cookie sandwiches with flavors such as PB&J, S’mores, Buckeye Brownie and Oatmeal Cream Pies.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

The bakery will have 300-square-foot room for birthday parties and cookie decorating classes.

McAllister plans to have a decorating station near the main bakery case for customers to watch her decorate cookies as they walk in.

She hopes to add additional items to her menu as she gets suggestions from her customers.

McAllister is a 2001 Wayne High School graduate who went on to study nursing at Wright State University. She has been a nurse for almost 20 years including a stint as a travel nurse where she met her husband. She started her family in Virginia and returned to the region in 2017.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

“I’ve always liked to bake and make food,” McAllister said. “I’m really into making everything from scratch right now.”

Most of what McAllister knows is from YouTube, but she did work at a bakery for about a year.

Her products have been featured at Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch in Springboro.

“I just want to serve the community, be a blessing to them and bring a little something that I feel like is needed,” McAllister said.

MORE DETAILS

In the midst of construction, McAllister is continuing to accept orders via her cottage bakery.

For more information, visit bakesy.shop/b/anchored-baking-co or the bakery’s Facebook (@AnchoredBakingCoOhio) or Instagram (@anchored.bakingco) pages.