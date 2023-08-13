New biking and pedestrian lane construction begins Monday in Kettering

Construction for a new bike and pedestrian sidewalk along East Stroop Road between Dorothy Lane and Glengarry Drive begins Monday.

The project near The Greene is where the off-street bike and pedestrian route will run from East Stroop and County Line Road from Hempstead Station Drive to Spaulding Road, according to a statement from City of Kettering.

This construction project is expected to run through October.

Traffic on East Stroop will be maintained, however, lane closures on southbound Stroop will be necessary.

Please avoid this area during peak hours or allow extra travel time.

