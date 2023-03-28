Kettering bikeway link will connect off-street route from Centerville to Dayton

Route 9′s current path cuts through Glengarry and the neighborhood near the Kettering Recreation Complex, said John Sliemers, the project engineer.

It goes north on Powhattan Place, crossing Dorothy heading into State Farm Park near Vale Drive, he added.

The project, the contract for which is expected to be awarded within two weeks, will cut more than a half mile from the current route, Sliemers said.

“We’re just excited to keep linking these bikeways together,” he said. “It’s great for people who want to use it for (work) or people going through the community. We’re just happy to keep doing this because many of us are bicyclists ourselves.”

The work is expected to take about four weeks, but may not get started until mid-summer, depending on the schedule of the selected contractor, Sliemers said.