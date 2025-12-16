New boutique wants customers feeling their ‘Sunday best’

The boutique’s name is a tribute to owner Tina Lamb’s parents and grandparents who worked as coal miners in Harlan County, KY.

“They would tell the kids to get their ‘Sunday best’ on. They didn’t have money, so that could be a pair of overalls. It didn’t mean fancy,” Lamb said. “What you feel your best in, that’s what it is.”

Sunday Best’s merchandise reflects her sentiment.

From patterned T-shirts to comfortable sweaters and jeans to fancier dresses, Lamb said she wants anyone who walks into her shop to find something that makes them feel their best. And of course she sells overalls.

“I love the fact people can put an outfit on and feel like a different person,” she said.

About 98% of the clothing is new, with a handful of vintage items for sale.

In addition to clothing, Sunday Best Co. offers a selection of dress hats that can be personalized, some local-made hairclips and scrunchies, hairpins, jewelry, and trinkets to decorate a home.

Lamb, a Franklin native, spent more than a decade working in retail before deciding to set out on her own.

When the time came to pick a location for her own store, Main Street in Franklin was top of the list.

“I used to look in these windows all the time when I was a kid,” she said.

Lamb said she’s watched as the city has tried to transform its main road into a destination area similar to Miamisburg.

The city last year completed a $13.4 million streetscape redevelopment that included road resurfacing, brick sidewalks and landscaping, all part of an effort to funnel people to downtown and showcase Franklin’s Great Miami River front,

Lamb said she’s excited to be part of the transformation.

“I see Franklin being a happening, hopping, popping place,” she said.

Sunday Best Co. is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, though Lamb said she may adjust hours as business dictates.