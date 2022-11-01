New Bremen volleyball building on successful season

The New Bremen Cardinals are determined to build on their winning tradition.
In the six years since volleyball coach Diana Kramer took the reins of the program, New Bremen has won two Division IV state titles (2017, ‘19), finished as runner-up twice (2018, ‘20) and lost to the eventual state champions in either the district or regional tournaments – the Cardinals have either won state or lost to the D-IV state champion every year.
New Bremen is back in the regional tournament this season and will face Jackson Center in the D-IV semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Northmont High School. The 24-1 Cardinals came out on top, 3-1, in their regular-season match.
While the Cardinals have had significant success in recent years, this is a new-look New Bremen team after graduating three starters and losing players to injury.
“Our lineup has changed several times this season and we have girls playing different positions this year,” Kramer said. “But these girls are willing to do whatever they need to do to help the team. They buy into the culture we create.”
Olivia Heitkamp – previously a junior middle who now plays right-side and outside hitter – leads the team in kills with 383, almost five per set. Sophomore setter Melina Schrader has a team-high 826 assist and 82 aces. Defensively, senior Abi Powers has tallied a team leading 351 digs – more than four digs per set.
“These girls are not selfish, they work hard and accept their roles,” Kramer said.
Beyond, the court, the Cardinals have another weapon – the community. More than 1,100 New Bremen fans bought tickets for the district final match against Marion Local.
“Our community support has been incredible,” Kramer said. “I hope they realize how important they are to us.”
* Division III: The Miami East Vikings are in the hunt for a fifth D-III regional championship and first since 2016. The Vikings will face Summit Country Day Thursday in the regional semifinals at Fairmont High School. Miami East – winners of three state titles 2011, ‘12 and ‘16 – are led offensively by senior hitter Megan Gilliland with 300 kills, averaging almost five per set. Junior setter Ava Prince has tallied a team-leading 76 aces and 488 assists while senior middle Megan McDowell leads the team with 48 blocks.
OHSAA Regional Volleyball
Division I
At Lakota West High School
Wednesday – 6 p.m. Ursuline Academy vs. Mount Notre Dame
Thursday – 6 p.m. Seton vs. St. Ursula Academy
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Division II
At Vandalia Butler High School
Thursday – 6 p.m. Marengo Highland vs. Hamilton Badin; 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Division III
At Fairmont High School
Thursday – 6 p.m. Versailles vs. Cardington-Lincoln; 7:30 p.m. Summit Country Day vs. Miami East
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Division IV
At Northmont High School
Wednesday – 6 p.m. Jackson Center vs. New Bremen; 7:30 p.m. Russia vs. Fort Loramie
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
