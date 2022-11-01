New Bremen volleyball building on successful season

Olivia Heitkamp – previously a junior middle who now plays right-side and outside hitter – leads the team in kills with 383, almost five per set. Sophomore setter Melina Schrader has a team-high 826 assist and 82 aces. Defensively, senior Abi Powers has tallied a team leading 351 digs – more than four digs per set.

“These girls are not selfish, they work hard and accept their roles,” Kramer said.

Beyond, the court, the Cardinals have another weapon – the community. More than 1,100 New Bremen fans bought tickets for the district final match against Marion Local.

“Our community support has been incredible,” Kramer said. “I hope they realize how important they are to us.”

* Division III: The Miami East Vikings are in the hunt for a fifth D-III regional championship and first since 2016. The Vikings will face Summit Country Day Thursday in the regional semifinals at Fairmont High School. Miami East – winners of three state titles 2011, ‘12 and ‘16 – are led offensively by senior hitter Megan Gilliland with 300 kills, averaging almost five per set. Junior setter Ava Prince has tallied a team-leading 76 aces and 488 assists while senior middle Megan McDowell leads the team with 48 blocks.

OHSAA Regional Volleyball

Division I

At Lakota West High School

Wednesday – 6 p.m. Ursuline Academy vs. Mount Notre Dame

Thursday – 6 p.m. Seton vs. St. Ursula Academy

Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

Division II

At Vandalia Butler High School

Thursday – 6 p.m. Marengo Highland vs. Hamilton Badin; 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

Division III

At Fairmont High School

Thursday – 6 p.m. Versailles vs. Cardington-Lincoln; 7:30 p.m. Summit Country Day vs. Miami East

Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday

Division IV

At Northmont High School

Wednesday – 6 p.m. Jackson Center vs. New Bremen; 7:30 p.m. Russia vs. Fort Loramie

Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday