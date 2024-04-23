New building with 114 housing units, retail space proposed for downtown Dayton

CareSource has a license to use the lot, though that agreement can be terminated with 180 days notice.

The parking lot once was popular among patrons of Club Masque. But the nightclub, located on North Jefferson Street, closed in early 2020.

Columbus-based developer Marker wants to buy the property for $785,000 so that it can build a new five-story, mixed-use building on the site, says a memo from Steven Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

This project would be the company’s first venture in the Dayton market, the memo states.

If the purchase and sale agreement is approved, Marker will have an 18-month due diligence period to decide whether to close on the property.

The city wants to continue to aggressively pursue redevelopment opportunities in downtown, said Chris Lipson, a senior economic development specialist with the city.