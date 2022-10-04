New businesses changing downtown Bellbrook: Where to find them (Map)

The rush of new businesses, mainly in food and retail, comes as the city is changing its approach to economic development. Council member Ernie Havens said that he had fielded comments from residents and visitors saying that downtown Bellbrook was wasting its potential to be a hub for people to enjoy.

In September, Bellbrook also voted to create a Community Improvement Corporation for the city, the sole purpose of which is to further Bellbrook’s economic development. One of the goals of the organization may be identifying empty or underutilized city-owned buildings in downtown Bellbrook, and turning them over to the CIC for economic development

“We’re not doing this to put Bellbrook on the map. That’s not the point. We’re doing this to create a downtown for our residents to enjoy,” Havens said.