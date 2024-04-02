New businesses to open in Carlisle; city continues economic development push

Among the major developments that will open this spring include the $6 million, 14,000 square-foot Joint Emergency Medical Services/Carlisle Fire Department facility at 495 Central Ave.; and a $600,000, 3,200 square-foot Casey’s General Store at 767 Central Ave.

A $600,000 Dollar Tree store is already under construction at the corner of 837 Central Ave. and Sunset Drive, according to Geres. The 10,000 square-foot store is expected to open this summer, according to city records.

The Carlisle Planning Commission has already approved other projects that have not broken ground yet, including a gas station/convenience store to be located at 425 Central Ave. at Osprey Lane at the Carlisle Business Park. The $1.3 million project is being built by Carra Builders Commercial Construction.

Another large project which is going through the early phases of the planning process would be for a truck repair/banquet facility that is being planned for 540 Central Ave.

The Carlisle Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday in the city building for conditional use applications for the project at 540 Central Ave. The commission will also hold a public hearing on another project to add a drive-thru at the existing Carlisle Fuel Mart at 650 Central Ave.

As part of that $20 million in private investment, there were 33 new homes constructed with a valuation of $6.7 million.

“Carlisle is seeing rapid growth because of our central proximity to Dayton and Cincinnati and our business-friendly administration and city council,” Geres said. “We offer easy access to I-75, with it being only minutes away from the Franklin exit, and we also offer the small, quaint, close-knit community that families are seeking when they look to settle down and start a family. There are many more available lots on Central Avenue for development, so I don’t see this boom slowing down any in the near future.”

“We sure had a lot of growth this year,” said Mayor Randy Winkler. “I’m hopeful it will continue.”

Winkler is hoping that big companies such as Dollar Tree and Casey’s coming to Carlisle might attract other national companies to locate in the city. He said he’d like to see a fast-food restaurant come to Carlisle.

When asked to describe the city’s growth in the past year in one word, Winkler said “exciting” and added that the new additions will be beneficial to the city and its residents.