New city of Dayton flag to be revealed

Dayton City Hall. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Dayton City Hall. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
1 hour ago

The City of Dayton will unveil the new city flag Wednesday.

In 2019 the City began public outreach for designs and elements for a new flag with the goal of creating one that reflects the input of citizens. In 2020, the project was put on hold due to the pandemic.

This history of process to get a new Dayton flag is available here.

All visitors at city of Dayton facilities are asked to wear protective face masks.

