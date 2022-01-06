New cookie store to open in Beavercreek near Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon open in Beavercreek near the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
Kendra and Eric Stringham signed a lease to occupy 1,600 square feet at Fairfield Place located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road for the franchise, according to Oberer Realty Services.
Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to 225 bakeries in 34 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, according to the company.
Each week the menu rotates to offer four different specialty cookies as well as regular standbys, milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies.
The Stringham’s, who have recently relocated to the area to develop the Crumbl franchise, are looking forward to being part of the Beavercreek community. The store plans to hire 50 plus positions including managers, shift leads, drivers, bakers, and other full and part-time crew members.
“We did a lot of research and this location was the most ideal for us to start our Crumbl franchise business”, Kendra Stringham said in a release. “We look forward to a strong opening and really solidifying ourselves within this great community.”
The location will open this spring, according to Stringham.
Danielle Kuehnle of Oberer Realty Services represented the landlord in this transaction.
About the Author