New coronavirus cases at University of Dayton plunge to single digits

New coronavirus cases reported by the University of Dayton plunged into the single digits Monday for the first time since students began moving back to campus.
Also, more than 75 percent of infected students are now recovered, according to figures reported on the university’s COVID-19 campus status webpage.
UD reported six new cases Monday, 274 active cases, a cumulative 1,130 cases since Aug. 10 with 856 recovered. Despite the drop, the university did not lower its red Status 4-Warning on its five-tiered system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals.
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said that outbreaks associated with parties and other gatherings at colleges and universities across the state, including Miami University, the University of Dayton, Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati, have affected county alert levels on the state’s four-tiered monitoring system for coronavirus threat.
In particular, DeWine discussed how cases among Miami students were affecting Butler County, which returned to red level 3 last week. Montgomery County remained at level 3.
Cases among the 18-22 age group have skyrocketed to nearly 40 percent of new positive COVID-19 cases reported. From March to June, cases in that age group represented less than 10 percent of cases, according to Ohio Health Department data.
Unlike UD, Miami did not update its coronavirus statistics over the Labor Day weekend.
The university on Friday reported 92 new positive cases with 925 cumulative cases among students, There also have been three cases involving staff members with the most recent one reported Thursday, according to Miami’s COVID-19 Oxford campus dashboard.