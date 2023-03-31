NEW: Courtyard by Marriott near UD Arena sells for $11.4 million

Irving, California-based Ten-X Commercial held an online auction for the hotel in December, with a minimum bid of $3 million.

The hotel first opened in February 2007. It was initially owned by the University of Dayton with Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co., which owns the Marriott at the University of Dayton across the Great Miami River at South Patterson Boulevard and River Park Drive.

It was sold again to Black Sapphire in 2014 for $12.53 million. NF V Dayton LLC then bought it for $7.43 million in September.