NEW: Courtyard by Marriott near UD Arena sells for $11.4 million

The Courtyard by Marriott real estate on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard by the University of Dayton Arena sold Friday to a new owner for $7.4 million, new real estate records show.
Grantor (or seller) NF V Dayton, a Delaware limited liability company, sold the property at 2006 S. Edwin C. Moses to Midwest Hotels LLC.
The total payment was $11.45 million, with $7.4 million going toward purchase of the real property, Montgomery County records show.
A message seeking comment was left after business hours Friday for Gurwinder Sohal, who signed as grantee the real property conveyance fee statement.
The phone number for the purchasing LLC went to a Super 8 hotel in Mason. The tax billing address for the buyer is a home in Mason.
Irving, California-based Ten-X Commercial held an online auction for the hotel in December, with a minimum bid of $3 million.
The hotel first opened in February 2007. It was initially owned by the University of Dayton with Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co., which owns the Marriott at the University of Dayton across the Great Miami River at South Patterson Boulevard and River Park Drive.
It was sold again to Black Sapphire in 2014 for $12.53 million. NF V Dayton LLC then bought it for $7.43 million in September.
About the Author