New Dayton-area task force targeting organized retail theft leads to 5 indictments

Davison is also facing an organized retail theft charge and Tackett was charged with a count of complicity to commit theft.

Davison is accused of stealing more than $7,500 worth of merchandise from a Montgomery County business.

When he was arrested on Sept. 29, he had a tote full of stolen merchandise, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Tackett allegedly was his accomplice and getaway driver.

Davison is also a suspect in other thefts across Dayton, Columbus, Mansfield and Wooster, according to the attorney general’s office.

Christopher Lee, 43, of Hamilton; Dathan McCurdy, 44, of Cincinnati; and DeMarce Turbolt, 42, of Cincinnati; were indicted on one count each of theft in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The trio were arrested after they were reportedly caught bagging unpaid merchandise.

They were found with more than $1,100 in stolen items, according to the attorney general’s office.

Their arrests were part of the new Tactical Crime Suppression Unit’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

The task force is targeting organized retail thefts and is led by Kettering police.

“The problem is much worse than petty theft — organized fraudsters are ripping off business for billions of dollars every year,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “We’re standing up task forces across the state to address this blight and put the bad guys behind bars.”

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said the department is proud to partner with the new task force.

“The men and women of the task force have hit the ground running, as demonstrated by these recent indictments,” he said. “This is only the beginning — we will continue to work diligently with public and private partners to address these crimes, which negatively impact everyone."

In addition to Kettering, police departments in Miamisburg, Miami Twp. Moraine, Oakwood, Germantown, West Carrollton, Springboro and Centerville and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations are participating in the task force.

A second organized retail theft task force is in northwest Ohio.