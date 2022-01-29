New Dayton business Reduce & Reuse Refillery opens

A once mobile business, Reduce & Reuse Refillery is now a revamped store offering sustainable body care and hygiene products. People can buy these items in bulk, which will reduce the need to purchase products in new packaging, the company said in a release.

Some vendors will sell miscellaneous items at the business to interested customers, including @ottiliajunevintage @prairieroseandmarigold @pinkmoongoods @about.a.thing @valshomekitchen @tarynpenrosephotographyandart @1880candleco @dolcedoppio @shopdesertroots @waste_free_dyt. The vendors are listed via their Instagram handles, according to the Facebook page.