New Dayton business Reduce & Reuse Refillery opens

Reduce & Reuse Refillery's products. (Reduce & Reuse Refillery Facebook page)

Reduce & Reuse Refillery's products. (Reduce & Reuse Refillery Facebook page)

By Holly Souther
18 minutes ago

Reduce & Reuse Refillery’s store had its grand opening at 10 a.m. today at 434 E 3rd St.

A once mobile business, Reduce & Reuse Refillery is now a revamped store offering sustainable body care and hygiene products. People can buy these items in bulk, which will reduce the need to purchase products in new packaging, the company said in a release.

Some vendors will sell miscellaneous items at the business to interested customers, including @ottiliajunevintage @prairieroseandmarigold @pinkmoongoods @about.a.thing @valshomekitchen @tarynpenrosephotographyandart @1880candleco @dolcedoppio @shopdesertroots @waste_free_dyt. The vendors are listed via their Instagram handles, according to the Facebook page.

The store’s events took place within the The Cannery building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

