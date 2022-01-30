New Dayton Daily News names new editor

Bethard and Bebbington have worked as partners since 2020, splitting newsroom responsibilities. As chief content officer, Bethard will lead the entire newsroom, setting the news brand, content, audience and product strategies for all of Cox First Media.

“At a time when people feel flooded with information, it’s more important than ever to ensure the Dayton Daily News continues to serve the Dayton region with the journalism that matters most,” Bethard said. “I’m honored to lead our newsroom in this mission, where we’ll continue to deliver robust and vital local news with real community impact.”

Bethard is from Collins, Ohio, and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ashland University. She started her media career in 2009 at the Sandusky Register. She’s lived in the Dayton area since 2012. In 2016, she was named to the Newspaper Association of America’s “Top 30 under 30.” In 2020, she graduated from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Empower program.

To connect with Bethard, e-mail Ashley.Bethard@coxinc.com or reach out through LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashleybethard/

Cox First Media publishes the Dayton Daily News, Dayton.com, Springfield News-Sun, Journal-News in Butler County and affiliated news and advertising products. The Dayton Daily News is the birthplace of Cox Enterprises, which owns Cox First Media. Since 1898, the company has been committed to making the region stronger through local journalism and helping local businesses succeed.