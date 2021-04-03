New delivery station planned as Dayton airport redevelopment booms

The company also is working to construct two other new facilities around the aviation facility.

NorthPoint Development plans to build another massive facility at 251 N. Dixie Drive. The mostly vacant land is home to a former Vandalia fire station. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

BL Companies submitted a request for a building permit for a 141,360 square foot delivery station facility at Lightner Road and Peters Pike.

The firm declined to comment about the project, saying “client confidentiality is paramount.”

But BL Companies has done work for Amazon elsewhere in the nation to help develop new delivery stations for the e-commerce giant.

BL Companies, which is headquartered in Connecticut but has offices in Uniontown, also has done architectural and engineering work for FedEx Ground, the Rockerfeller Group and other companies.

The property is near Chewy’s massive warehouse and distribution facility along Lightner Road, north of the airport.