New delivery station planned as Dayton airport redevelopment booms

A semi-trailer drives by a large vacant property at Peters Pike and Lightner Road that is owned by the city of Dayton. The developer of some massive warehouse and distribution facilities around the airport says it could become a new delivery station for e-commerce. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
By Cornelius Frolik

Booming development around the Dayton International Airport looks to continue with a new proposed delivery station facility for online sales and distribution.

NorthPoint Development has a purchase option agreement for land at Lightner Road and Peters Pike that it is in the process of exercising, said Tim McElroy, director of industrial development with NorthPoint’s Cincinnati office.

The 35.4-acre property currently belongs to the city of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Auditor real estate records.

The commercial and industrial real estate development company says it plans to construct a facility for an end use of e-commerce and distribution. The project is expected to begin this summer and complete in mid-2022.

The company declined to identify the end user, but it has built half a dozen massive facilities around the airport that have brought thousands of new jobs.

The company also is working to construct two other new facilities around the aviation facility.

NorthPoint Development plans to build another massive facility at 251 N. Dixie Drive. The mostly vacant land is home to a former Vandalia fire station. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
BL Companies submitted a request for a building permit for a 141,360 square foot delivery station facility at Lightner Road and Peters Pike.

The firm declined to comment about the project, saying “client confidentiality is paramount.”

But BL Companies has done work for Amazon elsewhere in the nation to help develop new delivery stations for the e-commerce giant.

BL Companies, which is headquartered in Connecticut but has offices in Uniontown, also has done architectural and engineering work for FedEx Ground, the Rockerfeller Group and other companies.

The property is near Chewy’s massive warehouse and distribution facility along Lightner Road, north of the airport.

