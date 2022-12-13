NEW DETAILS: $23M Riverside Kroger plans opening event for fuel business

BreakingNews
Coroner IDs man found dead following weekend crash in Dayton
Local News
By
15 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Kroger this week will mark the opening of part of its new Riverside operations.

The fuel center at the $23 million future Kroger store at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road will be the site of a grand opening at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the Cincinnati-based retailer.

The $1.6 million fuel center will be part the 100,349-square-foot store now under construction and planned to open next year, housing about 160 jobs, the company has said.

The fuel site will be at 4930 Burkhardt while the store will have the same 601 Woodman address the former Kmart had before it was demolished earlier this year, according to Kroger.

The fuel center will include 10 pumping stations and offer a variety of snacks, beverages, lottery, along with air compressor and propane sales, the company said.

When the new Kroger opens, stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.

The new site will not be a Kroger Marketplace, but will include 465 parking spaces, 15 online pickup spaces, a pharmacy drive through and a five-pump gas station, said Jenifer Moore, Kroger corporate affairs manager.

Aside from Starbucks, it will feature a floral shop, sushi and service chicken, and bakery and meat/seafood departments, she said.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

