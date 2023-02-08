NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum to close March 15 for emergency training

“Emergency management response training is critical because it allows us to be prepared should an urgent situation occur,” said museum Director David Tillotson. “Obviously the postponement and re-scheduling of the one-day closure is not ideal for those trying to plan a visit, but we’re hopeful that the weather will be better in March so that we can complete the training, and then look forward to a great spring and summer celebrating the museum’s 100th Anniversary.”

The museum will re-open to the public March 16 at 9 a.m.