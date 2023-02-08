NEW DETAILS: Air Force Museum to close March 15 for emergency training

BreakingNews
Puppies from Humane Society of Greater Dayton play in Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet
Local News
By
1 hour ago

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will close March 15 due to rescheduled emergency management response training, the museum said Wednesday.

The training, which was first scheduled for January, was postponed at the time due to poor weather.

ExploreJUST IN: NFL to honor Air Force doctor who helped save Damar Hamlin’s life

Emergency response agencies from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and nearby communities will participate in this exercise, the museum said. Those traveling near the museum on March 15 may see emergency vehicles, alert sirens, temporarily blocked roads or travel delays, and should plan accordingly.

“Emergency management response training is critical because it allows us to be prepared should an urgent situation occur,” said museum Director David Tillotson. “Obviously the postponement and re-scheduling of the one-day closure is not ideal for those trying to plan a visit, but we’re hopeful that the weather will be better in March so that we can complete the training, and then look forward to a great spring and summer celebrating the museum’s 100th Anniversary.”

The museum will re-open to the public March 16 at 9 a.m.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

