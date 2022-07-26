New details: Blue Angels will be in town early Thursday

Their first flight demonstrations won’t happen until Saturday afternoon, but it looks like at least some of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team should arrive early Thursday.
The team is scheduled to arrive at Dayton International Airport 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
The air show happens Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International.
The Navy’s famed flight demonstration squadron will perform with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets in Dayton for the first time this weekend. Another local connection: The planes’ electric generators are made by GE Aviation employees in Vandalia.
The Blue Angels team will travel with 55 team members to orchestrate those flights.
For show tickets and an updated parking plan, go to https://daytonairshow.com.
About the Author