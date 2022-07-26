BreakingNews
CareFlight reports ‘hard landing’ at deadly vehicle crash site in Butler County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

New details: Blue Angels will be in town early Thursday

Kroger presents the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, which features U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team (pictured), the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and others, at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Kroger presents the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, which features U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team (pictured), the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and others, at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia on Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

Their first flight demonstrations won’t happen until Saturday afternoon, but it looks like at least some of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team should arrive early Thursday.

The team is scheduled to arrive at Dayton International Airport 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

ExploreOrganizers: Air Show ready to launch from firmer footing

The air show happens Saturday and Sunday at Dayton International.

The Navy’s famed flight demonstration squadron will perform with their new F/A-18 Super Hornets in Dayton for the first time this weekend. Another local connection: The planes’ electric generators are made by GE Aviation employees in Vandalia.

The Blue Angels team will travel with 55 team members to orchestrate those flights.

For show tickets and an updated parking plan, go to https://daytonairshow.com.

In Other News
1
Man dead, woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Riverside
2
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center today
3
Abortion ruling increases birth control demand
4
Making cats like each other
5
Man flown to hospital after crash threw him from vehicle in Darke...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top