NEW DETAILS: County Line widening in Kettering nears, slowing traffic, closing lanes

KETTERING – The nearly $3 million widening of County Line Road is scheduled to start in June with the work expected to slow traffic with lane closures.
The contractor is installing construction notification signs this week, according to Kettering’s website. Next week, “clearing/grubbing” and tree removal is expected to begin, the city said.
Trees and brush will be removed in preparation for the road widening on the east side. Kettering officials have said the widening is expected to last about 18 months.
Officials want to widen County Line to five lanes from Dorothy Lane to Vale Drive, saying it’s a key corridor for business growth at jobs hub Miami Valley Research Park, which straddles both Kettering and Beavercreek.
Records show an average daily traffic count of 16,260 vehicles in 2015 is projected to grow to 21,000 by 2035.
Kettering partnered with Beavercreek to analyze traffic patterns for the project that will add a lane in each direction.
Traffic lanes will be maintained in both directions for residential areas and businesses along the road, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, Kettering officials have said.
Both cities see the widening as benefitting jobs at the research park, which state officials have called key real estate for military-related contractors at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.