NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans Miami Valley Research Park access road to attract jobs

The short roadway would be built next year in conjunction with Kettering’s plans to sell about 9 acres to Life Connection of Ohio for its new regional headquarters, a deal City Manager Mark Schwieterman said is expected to be completed in several weeks.

Kettering is budgeting about $400,000 for the access road, which Schwieterman said would be a cul-de-sac connecting to College Drive, which intersects with Research Boulevard.