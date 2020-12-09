X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering plans Miami Valley Research Park access road to attract jobs

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city plans to build an access road at Miami Valley Research Park to help spur development and jobs on land it owns.

The short roadway would be built next year in conjunction with Kettering’s plans to sell about 9 acres to Life Connection of Ohio for its new regional headquarters, a deal City Manager Mark Schwieterman said is expected to be completed in several weeks.

Kettering is budgeting about $400,000 for the access road, which Schwieterman said would be a cul-de-sac connecting to College Drive, which intersects with Research Boulevard.

Life Connection of Ohio is an organ donation center which plans to move its regional office from Dayton to Kettering as part of an expansion that could eventually nearly double its number of jobs, its CEO Matthew Wadsworth has said.

Earlier this year the organization signed an agreement with the city to buy nearly 9 acres in Miami Valley Research Park near the intersection of Woodman Drive and Research Boulevard.

