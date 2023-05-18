NEW DETAILS: Dayton Air Show announces new access road to general admission parking

The show worked with Transportation Supply Depot, which owns the land on which the access road is being built, as well as the city of Dayton, which owns the parking field.

“We’re in the final phase of the new construction of our new road,” Franklin said Thursday. “There will be three lanes that will give access to our general admission parking for the weekend of the show.”

“It’s going to help facilitate the traffic flow,” he added.

The trio of entrances from Dixie to the general admissions lot that the show has relied on over the years will remain in use, he also said.

Last July’s two-day show likely contributed to lengthy traffic snarls on I-75. More than 80,000 people attended the show in 2022, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years.

The 2022 show was the first post-pandemic air show not hampered by poor weather, and the turnout was strong.

With a three lanes of width, Franklin expects a quickly moving parking queue. He said signs will direct motorists to the new entrance.

“Last year was such a substantial increase in our attendance,” he said. “Usually a good show for us is 40,000 or 50,000. Last year, we had over 83,000 folks coming to the show last year. this definitely pointed to a need for improvement.”

This summer’s air show will be July 22 and 23.