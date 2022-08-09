BreakingNews
New details: Fairborn companies claim new defense contracts

The BETA Technologies' ALIA-250c, an example of an electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

44 minutes ago
Ball Aerospace lands $33.7 million AFRL contract

A pair of Fairborn companies are claiming new defense contract wins.

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been awarded a $33,770,042 contract for medical research and research into cognitive health, the Department of Defense recently said.

This contract provides for research, development and field-testing related to the optimization of the warfighter cognitive and physiologic performance. Work will be performed in Fairborn, and is expected to be completed Aug. 4, 2025.

The contract came from Air Force Research Laboratory, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

And a Fairborn startup will help the Air Force teach pilots how to fly Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, otherwise known as “flying cars” or “air taxis.”

Aptima, Inc., has been awarded a contract by the Air Force to assist the Air Education and Training Command’s Detachment 62 to determine pilot proficiencies and training needed for eVTOL operators.

In this 2013 file photo, Aptima computer programmer Charlie Dickens, left, and director of Dayton operations Ronald Storm work on a new training program they plan to offer to the Department of Defense. TY GREENLEES/STAFF

Det 62 supports the AFWERX Agility Prime program — the Air Force program exploring the potential of the new aircraft —and is responsible for developing curriculum and certification for eVTOL pilots.

Using simulators of various eVTOL prototypes, Aptima will assess and identify pilot competencies needed for proficient flight.

A spokesman for the company said that work will be performed in Texas.

This work is funded by the Air Force via the General Services Administration. No value was given for the contract.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

