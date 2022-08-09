New details: Fairborn companies claim new defense contracts

Aptima, Inc., has been awarded a contract by the Air Force to assist the Air Education and Training Command’s Detachment 62 to determine pilot proficiencies and training needed for eVTOL operators.

Det 62 supports the AFWERX Agility Prime program — the Air Force program exploring the potential of the new aircraft —and is responsible for developing curriculum and certification for eVTOL pilots.

Using simulators of various eVTOL prototypes, Aptima will assess and identify pilot competencies needed for proficient flight.

A spokesman for the company said that work will be performed in Texas.

This work is funded by the Air Force via the General Services Administration. No value was given for the contract.