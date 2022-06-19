NEW DETAILS: Fairborn outlines plan for $6.8M in federal ARPA funds

Fairborn added $500,000 to the $1 million the county will provide to those organizations with the city’s share designated for those within its jurisdiction, officials said.

More than 55% of Fairborn’s nearly 750 survey respondents in early March expressed support for spending Fairborn ARPA money on infrastructure and community support services, results showed.

The ARPA funds must be spent on addressing issues impacted by COVID-19, guidelines state. They can be used in a variety of ways, including grants to local businesses or workers in essential jobs.

Fairborn’s portion is part of a $130 billion relief plan for local governments signed last year by President Joe Biden.

The deadline to spend it is Dec. 31, 2024, officials said. It can also be encumbered by that date if it is spent by the end of 2026, they added.