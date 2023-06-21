NEW DETAILS: First steel beam installed at Honda/LG Jeffersonville battery plant

It’s a construction milestone — the first steel beam was installed at what will be the new joint venture battery production plant for Honda and LG Energy Solution.

Honda said Tuesday the first beam was installed at the construction site in Fayette County’s Jefferson Twp., near Jeffersonville.

When complete, a plant that will cover the equivalent of 78 football fields will be making electric vehicle batteries for American-made Honda automobiles.

The companies have committed to invest $3.5 billion, with plans to create 2,200 jobs, in the over 2 million-square-feet facility, with an overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“There are many beginnings when you form a new company to build a new facility, but today is an important milestone for the LGES-Honda team, for the local community and everyone working at the site to create our new EV battery facility,” Bob Lee, chief executive of the new LGES-Honda joint venture, said in a statement from Honda. “Construction is on track and we look forward to reaching many more milestones on the way to starting production of EV batteries in 2025.”

The plant is expected to be operating by the end of 2024, with an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh or gigawatt hours. (One GWh is one billion watts.)

The joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied only to Honda American-made electric vehicles.

To serve the new plant, Dayton’s AES Ohio says it will need to build 13 miles of 350-kilovolt power lines, with 2.5 miles of a 69-kilovolt line, a pair of new substations for transmission while relocating a distribution substation.

In all, the plan involves what will be the electric utility’s largest substation in its service territory. Electric utility AES Ohio will invest $100 million in the project, a spokeswoman said.

Future employment information can be found at www.lgeshonda.com.

A Honda spokesman said the company has no update beyond what was released Tuesday.