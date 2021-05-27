NEW DETAILS: Greene County nursing home employees who lost their jobs offered new ones at local facility

COVID-19 made this problem even more evident, Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson said. Greenewood Manor only started losing money after COVID hit, he said. The nursing home was down about $350,000 after a year.

“It takes a tough situation and makes it more bearable for us,” says Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson. “Montgomery County is providing career options for these long-term care workers. Hopefully Stillwater Center, and Montgomery County as a whole, can utilize the skillset of these dedicated staff members. That makes it a win-win for both counties.”

Greenewood Manor nursing home is located on Dayton-Xenia Road. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

Employees who take a job with the Stillwater Center will still be able to stay on the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).

Forty residents would have made Greenewood Manor self-sustaining, Huddleson said. Before the pandemic, about 50 residents lived in the nursing home. Huddleson said this was a hard decision, but it had to be done because the county did not want to dip into its general fund to support the nursing home.

Huddleson said about half of the 35 residents are either going home or to another facility in the next few weeks. Huddleson said the private facilities in the area have offered an outpouring of support.