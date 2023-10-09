New details: Head-turning home in Oregon District sells for $875K

By
6 minutes ago
The colorful, head-turning home at 368 S. Patterson Blvd, in the Oregon District, recently sold, local property records show.

Nickole Casey sold the home to Ryan J. Hausfeld for $875,000, according to Montgomery County auditor’s records.

Casey paid $359,900 for the home in September 2020, according to records.

For the most recent sale, records gave an Oct. 3 sale date.

The two-story home, with 3,664 square feet of living space, was first built in 1890.

On the market originally for $950,000, the home had been remodeled with colorful and modern accents throughout, according to marketing materials.

The house combined architectural styles, including Victorian, Art Deco and Mid-Century Modern.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

