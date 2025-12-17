NEW DETAILS: Joby plans to double manufacturing in Dayton and California

The doubled production will be coming from both Ohio and California, a spokesman for Joby said.

Joby leaders see the moment as opportune. Joby has recently disclosed more than $1 billion in what it sees as potential aircraft and service sales, while the U.S. government’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, announced in September, aims to jumpstart air taxi operations, with a Presidential Executive Order directing the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to enable mature eVTOL (electric vertical take off and landing) aircraft to begin operations in select markets, the company said.

“We are entering the next golden age of aviation,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, said in a release. “From factories in California and Ohio, we plan to redefine how people travel across the world, as Joby becomes one of a small number of companies in the world with the industrial capability to build aircraft at this pace and quality.”

This fall, Joby launched propeller blade production in a facility off Concorde Drive near Dayton International Airport. During a reception and tour of its new plant in November, Joby Aviation President of Aircraft OEM Didier Papadopoulos praised the bounty of aviation-related talent and resources in the Miami Valley as the company seeks to ramp up production of components and vehicles over the next several years.

Joby’s overall aim is to create a new market with a new kind of aircraft, flying passengers over big cities to airports in fast, quiet electric aircraft that take off and land like helicopters but cruise like conventional airplanes.

While Joby has established a pilot manufacturing presence in California near its headquarters, its plans for Dayton are to push that production to scale, building parts and — if and when government certification and market conditions permit— composite-material electric aircraft in higher numbers.