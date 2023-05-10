JUST IN: Business buys Research Park land near Kettering/Beavercreek border

The city of Kettering has sold 28.5 acres of Miami Valley Research Park land targeted by a real estate business for development, including an apartment complex.
The land purchased by an LLC tied to Industrial Commercial Properties is near the Beavercreek border, just north of Reynolds & Reynolds, according to Montgomery County and state records. The property stretches along County Line Road from Research Boulevard north to Spaulding Road.
The 1,250-acre research park straddling Beavercreek and Kettering is home more than 4,000 jobs, according to its website.
The sale to Kettering Research Park Land LLC was recorded May 4 and no purchase price is listed, county land records show.
The LLC’s filing with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office lists the address of attorney Walter Haverland’s office as the statutory agent. Haverland’s firm has done “countless negotiations” for the Cleveland-based ICP, the law firm’s website states.
ICP officials have talked with the city in recent years about constructing an apartment complex in the range of 300 units on part of the land.
The real estate developer owns about 40 acres at the research park, ICP officials have said.
About the Author