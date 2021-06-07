NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health set to open new senior care center

KETTERING – Kettering Health is set to open a new senior care facility this month.
The $5.6 million Years Ahead Health Center at 1745 E. Stroop Road plans a ribbon cutting June 21 and opening to the public June 23, a KH spokeswoman said.
The 18,800 square-foot building, one-story facility will feature patient-centered care with facility design and educational programs tailored for those 65 and older, officials said.
Services will include: Primary care; lab and imaging services; and educational and support programs.
The new location will have a care team of eight medical providers. This will include physicians, advanced practice providers, behavioral health support specialists and more than 20 support team staff members, according to the company.
The site will include X-ray and lab areas with more than 20 exam rooms, company and city records state.
Kettering Health consists of nine hospitals, 13 emergency departments, more than 200 outpatient facilities and more 700 board-certified providers in western Ohio.