NEW DETAILS: Kettering outlines $9.4M for traffic, road work next year

The spending would also include $1.56 million combined to resurface parts of Smithville Road, Southern Boulevard and Woodman Drive.

Gas tax revenue will fund $1 million earmarked for repairing more than 20 residential streets, including the Greenmont neighborhood, records show.

That same figure is planned for concrete repair and general asphalt resurfacing on nearly as many roads that are “generally south of Stroop and east of Southern Boulevard and west of Overland Trail,” Bergstresser said.

“We’ve got that entire neighborhood programmed over the next two or three years to resurface all of the streets in that general area,” he added. “This would be the first phase of those.”

That work – which will also include the Richmond Heights neighborhood – is based on the city’s analysis of surface streets, Bergstresser said.

“We use it as a tool,” he said. “We don’t use it as an ultimate decision-maker. But it definitely guides us on where we need to look.”

Kettering City Council is expected to vote on the capital improvements package when it considers the entire budget later this year.

It does not include any funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, from which Kettering expects to receive more than $13 million over two years, Schwieterman said.

But it does involve about $4 million in general fund reserves, he added.

CAPITAL PROJECTS

The city of Kettering is proposing to spend $9.4 million on traffic and road improvements next year. Projections include the following:

•$1.82M: Traffic signal upgrades;

•$1.56M: Resurfacing parts of Smithville Road, Southern Boulevard and Woodman Drive.

•$1M: Concrete repair and general asphalt resurfacing of residential roads.

•$1M: Residential street repair earmarked from gas tax revenue.

SOURCE: City of Kettering.