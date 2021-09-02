New Kettering restaurant planned at ex-sports bar seeks liquor permit

An application has been filed with the Ohio Division of Liquor Control by Gold Million LLC of 2505 Wilmington Pike, the same address where Michael Cui’s Restaurant is planned, records show.

Gold Million’s agent is Yong Cui of Dayton, according to state records. The application is for a D2 license, which allows for wine and mixed beverages to be consumed on premises or in original sealed containers for carryout only until 1 a.m., documents show.