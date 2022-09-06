NEW DETAILS: Kettering sets interviews for city manager candidates

•Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson.

•Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas, a UD grad.

•Molly Mehner, deputy city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

All four will be interviewed by all seven council members and those sessions are expected to take at least two hours, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said.

Meeting’s Thursday and Saturday will start at 9 a.m. while Friday’s is set for 8 a.m., according to the city. All sessions will be held in the Deeds Room at the Kettering Government Center, 3600 Shroyer Road.