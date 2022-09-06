NEW DETAILS: Kettering sets interviews for city manager candidates

KETTERING — Four candidates seeking to become Kettering’s next city manager are set to be interviewed this week.
Kettering’s City Council has scheduled special meetings Thursday, Friday and Saturday, planning executive sessions for each day.
The city plans to interview four candidates to succeed longtime Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman, who is stepping down after 16 years in that role when his contract expires at the end of December, officials have said.
They include:
•Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser, a UD grad.
•Worthington City Manager Matt Greeson.
•Franklin County Deputy Administrator Erik Janas, a UD grad.
•Molly Mehner, deputy city manager of Cape Girardeau, Mo.
All four will be interviewed by all seven council members and those sessions are expected to take at least two hours, Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner said.
Meeting’s Thursday and Saturday will start at 9 a.m. while Friday’s is set for 8 a.m., according to the city. All sessions will be held in the Deeds Room at the Kettering Government Center, 3600 Shroyer Road.
