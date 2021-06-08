NEW DETAILS: Kroger plans to close two stores after Woodman store is built

Kroger stores on Smithville Road in Dayton and Spinning Road in Riverside will close when the new Woodman Drive Kroger is opened, a company spokeswoman said Monday.
“Kroger plans to break ground on a store in Riverside this year,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “When the new store opens, the Kroger locations on Spinning Road and Smithville Road will be consolidated.”
Kroger announced plans to open a new store at the site of a former Kmart in April. That store will be at 601 Woodman in Riverside.
Mark Carpenter, Riverside city manager, Monday said Kroger representatives had not shared with him plans for the stores on Spinning and Smithville, but he added that he had heard “indirectly” from others that Kroger will take that route.
“We look forward to welcoming customers to the new Riverside location for the fresh and friendly experience they expect from Kroger, alongside expanded offerings throughout the store,” Rolfes also said. “We also anticipate inviting all current associates at the Spinning and Smithville locations to continue their Kroger career at a nearby store.”
“This new Kroger store is a game-changer for our community,” Gary Burkholder, Riverside development director, said in April. “The city thanks Kroger and their entire team for their commitment to reinvest in Riverside.”
The Kroger store at 1024 S. Smithville is located in the Pinewood Plaza. The 700 Spinning store is south of Burkhardt Road in Riverside.
“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” Rolfes said in April in announcing plans for the Woodman store. “We believe fresh for everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”
Kroger has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under two dozen store names or banners, with annual sales of more than $121.1 billion, the company says, making it one of the world’s largest retailers.