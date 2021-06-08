NEW DETAILS: Kroger plans to close two stores after Woodman store is built

“This new Kroger store is a game-changer for our community,” Gary Burkholder, Riverside development director, said in April. “The city thanks Kroger and their entire team for their commitment to reinvest in Riverside.”

The Kroger store at 1024 S. Smithville is located in the Pinewood Plaza. The 700 Spinning store is south of Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” Rolfes said in April in announcing plans for the Woodman store. “We believe fresh for everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”

Kroger has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states under two dozen store names or banners, with annual sales of more than $121.1 billion, the company says, making it one of the world’s largest retailers.