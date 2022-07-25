BreakingNews
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Oakwood adds pickleball courts as sport’s popularity grows

The city of Oakwood has added pickleball courts, reflecting the popularity of a sport that has one of the fastest growing in the U.S. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Oakwood has added pickleball courts, reflecting the popularity of a sport that has one of the fastest growing in the U.S. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The city of Oakwood has added pickleball courts, reflecting the popularity of a sport that is one of the fastest growing in the U.S.

The two tennis courts at Orchardly Park have existed for at least 80 years. One was refurbished and the other was recently converted into two pickleball courts, officials said.

Pickleball’s popularity has almost doubled in the past five years, with 4.8 million people now playing, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association.

ExploreRELATED: Centerville, Kettering bike trail connections will affect traffic; work starts in August

Kettering earlier this year announced plans to increase the number of pickleball courts it has. That city has indoor courts at the Kettering Recreation Complex and outdoor ones at John F. Kennedy Park.

Oakwood’s courts are located at Orchardly Park, which is between Orchard Drive and Wonderly Avenue, along Delaine Avenue. They are now open, said Carol Collins, Oakwood’s director of leisure services.

Pickleball is played on badminton-sized courts using a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles, according to usapickleball.org.

ExplorePOPULAR: Coach resigns after Green Beret group questions military background

In Other News
1
Mass food distribution event to take place at Nutter Center tomorrow
2
U.S. Navy sails and flies into Dayton area this week
3
Routsong Funeral Homes buys Morris Sons funeral business
4
EF1 tornado confirmed in Troy Saturday
5
Public hearing tonight for proposed Wayne High School tech expansion

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top