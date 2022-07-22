JUST IN: Legionella found in Oakwood schools water for 3rd straight year

OAKWOOD — Legionella has been found in Oakwood schools, the third straight year tests discovered the bacteria in the district.
Results received Wednesday indicated legionella was found at the junior high/high school building and Smith Elementary, according to a notification Oakwood City Schools released Friday morning.
Following the recommendations of Solid Blend Water Management Solutions of Vandalia, water usage in those buildings was immediately limited, with water fountains and sinks closed, according to the school district.
The junior high/high school’s water system is being treated today, the district said. Treatment requirements bar water usage during the process, officials said.
In 2020, the bacteria which can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease was found in a girls’ restroom on the second floor of Smith. Legionella was also found at Smith last year.
Two years ago, tests also revealed Legionella bacteria in the water supplies of school buildings in Kettering, Dayton, Northmont and Vandalia-Butler school districts.
Smith’s water supply will be treated early next week and that building will have no water during the treatment process, district officials said.
Retesting at both buildings will be done next week, following the completion of the treatment process, the district said in the announcement.
Sinks and water fountains will remain closed until the district receives negative test results, indicating the bacteria has been eliminated, officials said, noting that process typically takes a week.
