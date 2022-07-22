JUST IN: Legionella found in Oakwood schools water for 3rd straight year

Two years ago, tests also revealed Legionella bacteria in the water supplies of school buildings in Kettering, Dayton, Northmont and Vandalia-Butler school districts.

Smith’s water supply will be treated early next week and that building will have no water during the treatment process, district officials said.

Retesting at both buildings will be done next week, following the completion of the treatment process, the district said in the announcement.

Sinks and water fountains will remain closed until the district receives negative test results, indicating the bacteria has been eliminated, officials said, noting that process typically takes a week.