NEW DETAILS: Oakwood receives police cameras, looks to have them installed in June

Local News | 42 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD — The city has received police in-cruiser and body cameras with plans to have them operational targeted for next month.

Training is expected to occur in early June and the hope is that they will be implemented and operational by mid-June, Oakwood Safety Director Alan Hill said.

Oakwood made the decision to buy the cameras buy last fall, joining a growing number of area law enforcement agencies — Dayton and Kettering among them — seeking to increase transparency and accountability.

Oakwood’s decision was influenced by last year’s protests and violence against law enforcement after the death of George Floyd in May while he was in Minneapolis police custody, Hill said earlier.

This week West Carrollton City Council also voted to buy body cameras for its police department.

Oakwood officials said they estimated it will cost about $120,000 to buy seven in-car and 23 body-worn cameras to equip its officers.

