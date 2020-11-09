X

JUST IN: Oakwood looks to buy cruiser, body cams for police officers

The Oakwood Safety Department is seeking to buy in-cruiser and body cameras next year. FILE

Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Credit: AFP/Getty Images

Local News | 24 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Safety Department is looking to buy body and cruiser cameras.

The city is seeking to pursue the purchase early next year, Oakwood Safety Director Alan Hill announced today.

The department does not currently have either type of camera, Hill said. Kettering police last month said they plan to buy body cameras early next year.

Oakwood is estimating the cameras will cost about $120,000 and be purchased in the first quarter of the year, he said in the announcement.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: More cuts in works for Kettering next year due to COVID-19 losses

“Police transparency, officer accountability and public trust are three necessary and critical components for the law enforcement profession as we move forward,” Hill said in the announcement.

The use of body cameras and when they are activated has been the source of debate nationally for several years.

Scrutiny about their use has increased this year with the deaths of blacks in confrontations with police, notably in Louisville, Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton Daily News survey finds local law enforcement changing in wake of protests

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.