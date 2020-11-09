JUST IN: Oakwood looks to buy cruiser, body cams for police officers

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Safety Department is looking to buy body and cruiser cameras.
The city is seeking to pursue the purchase early next year, Oakwood Safety Director Alan Hill announced today.
The department does not currently have either type of camera, Hill said. Kettering police last month said they plan to buy body cameras early next year.
Oakwood is estimating the cameras will cost about $120,000 and be purchased in the first quarter of the year, he said in the announcement.
“Police transparency, officer accountability and public trust are three necessary and critical components for the law enforcement profession as we move forward,” Hill said in the announcement.
The use of body cameras and when they are activated has been the source of debate nationally for several years.
Scrutiny about their use has increased this year with the deaths of blacks in confrontations with police, notably in Louisville, Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin.