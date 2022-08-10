NEW DETAILS: Oakwood schools to name interim leader, hire new superintendent later

OAKWOOD — An interim superintendent is expected to be named this year before Oakwood schools hires a long-term replacement for Kyle Ramey.
Oakwood City Schools said the process to find a successor for Ramey, who is resigning effective Dec. 31, is expected to run through July 2023.
The district’s board of education has engaged K-12 Business Consulting to help with the search, it was announced this week.
Board President Todd Duwel said anticipates naming someone temporarily to the top administrative job around November, according to the district.
About the same time, board members will engage representatives from a cross-section of the community to develop the profile of the next superintendent, officials said.
Ramey’s resignation was accepted by the board this week.
“I will miss working with such outstanding professionals and truly value the friendships we have created,” he said in the three-paragraph resignation letter.
Ramey became the district’s superintendent in 2013. Before he came to Oakwood schools, Ramey was in Kettering City Schools for 20 years as a teacher, principal and director.
