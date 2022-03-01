Hamburger icon
New details: Ohio showed growing reliance on Russian imports in 2021

In this September 2017 file photo, Darin Viel packed stainless steel coils at United Performance Metals in Hamilton. At the time, tensions between President Donald Trump and the European Union were rising after Trump announced he would respond to any E.U. tariffs on American goods with U.S. tariffs on European cars. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

By , Staff
33 minutes ago
Russian imports to Ohio grew 112% last year

Ohioans love a lot more than Russian vodka.

Russian imports to Ohio on a variety of products jumped 112% overall from 2020 to 2021, according to data from the Ohio Department of Development, fueled primarily by a big jump in Ohio imports of Russian iron and steel.

Iron and steel imports from Russia to Ohio rose to $751.2 million in 2021, up 118% from $344.5 million the year before, state data showed.

The state did not have information on specific Dayton companies that do business with Russia. But Department of Development data showed a growing Buckeye State reliance on Russian goods.

And while Gov. Mike DeWine over the weekend said he ordered the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of Russian Standard Vodka, state information shows that Ohio depends on a wide variety of other Russian products.

Imports of Russian mineral fuel and oil also saw a big jump last year compared to 2020 levels, reaching $22 million in that category, up from $2.9 million in 2020, a 643% jump, state data showed.

Ohio also took in a growing amount of Russian fertilizers, $14.4 million last year, 542% over 2020′s $2.2 million of Russian imports in that category.

Imports of Russian arms and ammunition jumped more than 47% last year, from $7.3 million in 2020 to $10.7 million.

Percentage-wise, the category of paper product imports from Russia saw the biggest jump last year.

Imports of paper, paperboard and articles of paper pulp jumped a massive 5,658% last year, reaching nearly $1.9 million from just over $32,000 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the value of Ohio exports to Russia also grew last year, albeit at a slower pace. Ohio exports to Russia reached nearly $220 million in 2021, a more-than 25% jump from 2020′s almost $175 million.

The richest category of Ohio exports to Russia were in perfumery and cosmetics, hitting $76.2 million last year, up 42% from nearly $54 million in 2020.

Industrial machinery, including computers, were another big Ohio category for exports to Russia, $34.6 million last year, up 15% from $30 million the year before.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Development referred questions about the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Ohio to others.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

