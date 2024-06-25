NEW DETAILS: QuikTrip plans new Harrison Twp. store by spring 2025

For years, that site was the location of a hotel — first, a Holiday Inn, then a Ramada, then an off-brand “Dayton Hotel.”

The tornadoes on the evening of Memorial Day 2019 ripped through the building, and it was demolished in the months after, leaving the weed-filled lot easily seen today from Wagner Ford Road and northbound Interstate 75.

Now, QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson says this location should be home to a new store by next spring.

“QuikTrip is currently in the early planning stages of this development,” Jefferson said in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News. “We are excited to consider Dayton, Ohio as a planned location.”

Plans call for the company’s “remote travel center” concept with a larger designed lot, a more spacious store, totaling approximately 8200 square feet, with an expanded QuikTrip kitchen compared to a traditional company store, Jefferson said.

“The QT (QuikTrip) kitchens will feature made fresh-to-order food and drink items, we will also offer grab-and-go freshly crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps that will occupy your taste buds, or spoil yourself with our scrumptious donuts and pastries,” Jefferson said in an email. “We hope to have this location open spring of 2025.”

Ohio’s first QuikTrip store is already open in Dayton’s Edgemont neighborhood, which adds another fueling station and convenience store to an area that is already a popular place for travelers to stop.

The new store is at 2121 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., near the intersection of Cincinnati Street, immediately west of I-75. BP and Wendy’s are across the street, and an abandoned Burger King is next door. Love’s Travel Stop is close by.

That new QuikTrip store is about 8,300 square feet, according to Dayton building permit documents. By comparison, the nearby Love’s facility is about 7,850 square feet, and most of the new Sheetz stores opening locally are about 6,100 square feet.