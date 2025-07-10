NEW DETAILS: Regulators offer Dayton hearings on higher AES Ohio rates

Explore Dayton electric company AES Ohio files for higher distribution rates

The local hearings will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Dayton Municipal Building, 101 W. Third St., and 6 p.m. Aug. 14, at the same location.

Those who testify will have their comments included in a case record, the PUCO said. An evidentiary hearing will also take place at PUCO offices in Columbus at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.

Written comments may also be addressed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215.

Public comments can also be filed online, and all comments should reference case docket number 24-1009-EL-AIR.

A copy of AES Ohio’s application and the entry scheduling the public hearing is available on the PUCO website www.PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the links to “Docketing Information System” and searching for case 24-1009-EL-AIR.

In documents filed with the state last year, AES Ohio said the proposed rate increase would raise monthly electric bills by $21.75, a more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity.

In Ohio, average residential electricity usage reaches about 873 kWh a month.

“Investments in long-term reliability are vital as we face increased storm severity, rising service demands and the need to support economic growth in our region,” AES Ohio President Tom Raga said last year. “At the same time, we are focused on creating a more modern and seamless customer experience for the people and the businesses we serve.”

AES Ohio has about 530,000 customers in west central Ohio.