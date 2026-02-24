New details revealed for Dillard’s opening event in March

The retail company has expanded the number of its physical locations in 2025 through a combination of leases and purchases of buildings. Currently, the nearest Dillard’s location in relation to the Dayton area is in Liberty Township, followed by Richmond, Indiana.

The company’s grand opening is slated for March 19.

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with local officials and Dillard’s corporate leadership. The store will open to the public at 11 a.m., with the first 300 customers in line at the “Dillard’s Court” mall entrance to receive swag bags containing mystery gift cards valued up to $500.

From March 19 through 22, shoppers can enter sweepstakes-style promotions throughout the store, and select brands will offer gifts with purchase beginning opening day, while supplies last. Additional in-store engagements are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Dillard’s operates more than 270 stores across the country, offering clothing, accessories, beauty products, and home goods from a wide range of national and designer brands.

Spinoso Real Estate Group, which manages and redevelops retail properties across the country, has framed the announcement as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the mall’s standing as a regional shopping hub, the company said Friday.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is an important milestone for the property and the broader Beavercreek community. The nationally respected retailer strengthens Fairfield Commons as a regional shopping destination while bringing new jobs, new energy, and an elevated retail experience to the market,” the company said in a statement to this newspaper.

Macy’s closed in March last year.