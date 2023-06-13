NEW DETAILS: Ten seek Kettering school board seat; interviews start Tuesday

BreakingNews
Tipp City man guilty of involuntary manslaughter; sold drugs to man who died
Board of Education to appoint replacement as Ambrose steps down; second seat to be filled outside election process in past year

KETTERING — Interviews to fill the vacancy on the Kettering City Schools Board of Education are set to start late Tuesday afternoon.

Ten applicants are seeking to replace former board member Jim Ambrose, 75, who stepped down about two weeks ago after serving nearly 11 years.

Those applying for the job by Friday’s deadline, according to district records, include: Erik Buskard, Josh Cunningham, Jessica East, Brandi Gilbert, Bill Lautar, Justin LeBrun, Carrie Martin, Mark Mitchell and Bryan Suddith and Amanda Tirado.

Kettering is seeking to fill a board of education seat for the second time this year. In January, it appointed Chrissie Richards to replace longtime member Lori Parks, who stepped down effective Dec. 31 with a year remaining in her term.

Interviews for the seat vacated by Ambrose will continue late Wednesday afternoon and likely late Thursday afternoon, Kettering board President Toby Henderson said.

All will be conducted in executive sessions at the board’s 500 Lincoln Park Blvd. offices at 5 p.m. the first two days and 5:30 p.m. on the third. The board’s goal is to vote on a replacement by June 20, Henderson said.

The chosen candidate also will have to run for election this November to fill the unexpired term, according to the district.

Kettering board members are paid the maximum amount allowed under Ohio statute, the district’s bylaws state. That is $125 per meeting, according to the Ohio School Boards Association.

