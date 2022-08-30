NEW DETAILS: Trio of companies share $280 million NASIC contract extension

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 2, 2024.

The contract modification provides for an increase to the overall ceiling of the contract; and an extension of the ordering period by one year, the government said.

The modification was announced days after the DOD named five companies, all with a presence in the Dayton area, as winners sharing another NASIC-centric contract, the $4.79 billion NOVASTAR award, consolidating 20 previous intelligence analysis service contracts with fewer vendors.

The three companies named with the new ATEP modification have a place in NOVASTAR, as well.

The NOVASTAR contract winners are: Altamira Technologies Corp; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc.; Modern Technology Solutions; Radiance Technologies and Xandar LLC.

It’s NASIC’s job to identify threats to the nation in air and space. Its employees are among the more than 30,000 at Wright-Patterson, which is Ohio’s largest employer in one location.